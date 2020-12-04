Daniel RowanNov. 10, 1942 ~ Nov. 30, 2020Watsonville, CADaniel Thomas Rowan passed on November 30th, 2020, at his home in Watsonville, surrounded by his adoring family. A Watsonville native, he was born November 10th, 1942 to Lester and Freda (Smith) Rowan, the second of 5 children.His life was filled with baseball from the beginning, being the son and nephew of three skilled coaches. He loved the game, either playing or coaching most of his adult life. His baseball career started on the first little league team in Watsonville, established by Watsonville's City Manager, his uncle Tommy Rowan, whose name can still be found at the Thomas J. Rowan Little League Park at Pinto Lake. He later played all 4 years on the varsity team for Watsonville High School, graduating in 1960.He went on to play at Cabrillo College until his marriage to Sharon King and the birth of their first daughter. It was then that he began his 42 year-long career as a brakemen and conductor with the Southern Pacific Railroad, being the fourth generation of Rowan men to do so. He also served for 6 years with the National Guard, being deployed in 1965 to help quell the Watts Riots.He along with friends J.J. Crosetti and Fred Martinez coached the Colt League Pirates and Pony League Mets (fondly dubbed "The Running Dummies") for at least 20 years. In that time, they won nine championships and came in first-place seven times with the all-star teams. His skill is evidenced by the outpouring of support and kind messages his family has received from those who fondly remember "Coach Dan." He also took immense pleasure in coaching his daughters in softball and golf and his grandsons in tee ball and farm league.He was an avid sportsman, picking up and excelling at golf in later years. He spent much of his retirement on the golf course, 5 days a week for many years. After remarrying in 1982, he and his wife, Suzan, enjoyed multiple golf trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and Palm Springs with many of their friends.Danny was preceded in death by his parents Freda and Lester (Spec), his sister Kathy Raine, and his brothers, twins Timmy and Terry. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzan (neé Ford), sister Shirley Goldman, his daughters Kimbra Rowan Gregorich, Da'Niel Rowan and Holly Rowan Chandler, Step-daughter Melissa Roberson, grandchildren Christina, Gregory, and Emilee Johnston, Annalyse and Ava Roberson-Servin, Spencer Lopes, and James (JR), Denton, and Gehrig McCarthy.The family requests that donations be made to the Kyle Gagnon Memorial Fund at Moreland Notre Dame School in Watsonville. Services to be held at a later date.