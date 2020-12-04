1/1
Daniel Rowan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Rowan
Nov. 10, 1942 ~ Nov. 30, 2020
Watsonville, CA
Daniel Thomas Rowan passed on November 30th, 2020, at his home in Watsonville, surrounded by his adoring family. A Watsonville native, he was born November 10th, 1942 to Lester and Freda (Smith) Rowan, the second of 5 children.
His life was filled with baseball from the beginning, being the son and nephew of three skilled coaches. He loved the game, either playing or coaching most of his adult life. His baseball career started on the first little league team in Watsonville, established by Watsonville's City Manager, his uncle Tommy Rowan, whose name can still be found at the Thomas J. Rowan Little League Park at Pinto Lake. He later played all 4 years on the varsity team for Watsonville High School, graduating in 1960.
He went on to play at Cabrillo College until his marriage to Sharon King and the birth of their first daughter. It was then that he began his 42 year-long career as a brakemen and conductor with the Southern Pacific Railroad, being the fourth generation of Rowan men to do so. He also served for 6 years with the National Guard, being deployed in 1965 to help quell the Watts Riots.
He along with friends J.J. Crosetti and Fred Martinez coached the Colt League Pirates and Pony League Mets (fondly dubbed "The Running Dummies") for at least 20 years. In that time, they won nine championships and came in first-place seven times with the all-star teams. His skill is evidenced by the outpouring of support and kind messages his family has received from those who fondly remember "Coach Dan." He also took immense pleasure in coaching his daughters in softball and golf and his grandsons in tee ball and farm league.
He was an avid sportsman, picking up and excelling at golf in later years. He spent much of his retirement on the golf course, 5 days a week for many years. After remarrying in 1982, he and his wife, Suzan, enjoyed multiple golf trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and Palm Springs with many of their friends.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Freda and Lester (Spec), his sister Kathy Raine, and his brothers, twins Timmy and Terry. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzan (neé Ford), sister Shirley Goldman, his daughters Kimbra Rowan Gregorich, Da'Niel Rowan and Holly Rowan Chandler, Step-daughter Melissa Roberson, grandchildren Christina, Gregory, and Emilee Johnston, Annalyse and Ava Roberson-Servin, Spencer Lopes, and James (JR), Denton, and Gehrig McCarthy.
The family requests that donations be made to the Kyle Gagnon Memorial Fund at Moreland Notre Dame School in Watsonville. Services to be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Daniel  Rowan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved