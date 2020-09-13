1/1
Daniel Thomas Hassett
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Thomas Hassett
Sept. 14, 1939 - Aug. 30, 2020
Resident of Aptos
Born in San Francisco on September 14, 1939, Daniel Thomas Hassett died peacefully under the loving care of his wife, Karen Lynn Hassett, at their home in the Aptos hills on August 30, 2020.
A baker by trade, Dan took pleasure and pride in the wedding and birthday cakes he baked and decorated to celebrate the lives of their recipients. After 43 years, Dan retired as a member of the Bakery and Confectionery Union, but continued to produce his creative confections, which were much-anticipated centerpieces at parties of family and friends.
Dan's considerable musical talents were first discovered at St. Agnes School, where he was a soloist in the choir. He performed throughout his life as a singer and percussionist in the Bay Area and Santa Cruz. Every gathering was enlivened by Dan's presence, from spontaneous drum sessions to weekend Latin jazz gigs to Cajun dances. Along with music, Dan loved boating, raising Arabian horses, and the home he built in the coastal redwoods and maintained for fifty years.
The father of five -- Christopher, Kellie, James, Rene' and Brian -- and grandfather of eleven, Daniel Thomas Hassett was also the great grandfather of nine. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kellie, and son, James. Also preceding him in death were his Sister, Patricia, and brother, John. Dan is survived by his brother, Brian Hassett, of Auburn, California, and by extended family members who follow his example of embracing life's joys and challenges.


View the online memorial for Daniel Thomas Hassett



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved