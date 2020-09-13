Daniel Thomas HassettSept. 14, 1939 - Aug. 30, 2020Resident of AptosBorn in San Francisco on September 14, 1939, Daniel Thomas Hassett died peacefully under the loving care of his wife, Karen Lynn Hassett, at their home in the Aptos hills on August 30, 2020.A baker by trade, Dan took pleasure and pride in the wedding and birthday cakes he baked and decorated to celebrate the lives of their recipients. After 43 years, Dan retired as a member of the Bakery and Confectionery Union, but continued to produce his creative confections, which were much-anticipated centerpieces at parties of family and friends.Dan's considerable musical talents were first discovered at St. Agnes School, where he was a soloist in the choir. He performed throughout his life as a singer and percussionist in the Bay Area and Santa Cruz. Every gathering was enlivened by Dan's presence, from spontaneous drum sessions to weekend Latin jazz gigs to Cajun dances. Along with music, Dan loved boating, raising Arabian horses, and the home he built in the coastal redwoods and maintained for fifty years.The father of five -- Christopher, Kellie, James, Rene' and Brian -- and grandfather of eleven, Daniel Thomas Hassett was also the great grandfather of nine. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kellie, and son, James. Also preceding him in death were his Sister, Patricia, and brother, John. Dan is survived by his brother, Brian Hassett, of Auburn, California, and by extended family members who follow his example of embracing life's joys and challenges.