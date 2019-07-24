David Carothers

May 19, 1952-July 18, 2019

Fairfax County, Virginia

David Lee Carothers was born 19 May 1952 in Santa Cruz, California to the late Frederick Andrew Carothers and the late Frances Claire (Matovich) Carothers Stickle. His brother was the late Gary Mitchell Carothers. He was also the half-brother of the late Kelsy Ann Carothers. David died after a long illness on 18 Jul 2019 at his home. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

He attended Holy Cross School in Santa Cruz for eleven years. Immediately after high school, he joined the United States Air Force. He served in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. While in the Air Force, he met and married Jo Ann Peresie They had one son, Christopher Scott, who married Karen Mitchell.

Due to the long wait for burial at Arlington National Cemetery, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to .







View the online memorial for David Carothers Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 24, 2019