David Clinton Hall
May 20, 1954 - August 9, 2019
Aptos
Dave Hall, of Aptos, passed away on August 9, 2019 in Santa Cruz.He was born in Kingsburg, California to Clint & Lee Hall on May 20, 1954. He went to school in Santa Cruz. He married Jane Robinson on March 8, 1975. in Santa Cruz. Dave worked as a truck driver in Santa Cruz for over 40 years. He enjoyed camping, waterskiing and fishing. Dave also enjoyed baseball and being "Gpa" to his grandchildren. Dave is preceded in death by both of his parents, Clint & Lee Hall. He is survived by Jane Hall (wife); Elisa Younger (daughter) & her husband Evan Younger of Yorba Linda; Kristin Williams (daughter) & her husband, David Williams of Capitola. Dave is also survived by his 3 granddaughters: Gianna Williams, Addison Younger, and Emma Younger; and his 2 grandsons Anthony Williams and Ethan Williams. Additionally, Dave is survived by several extended family members. A Celebration of Life for Dave is in the process to be planned by the family. The family of Dave wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of the family, friends, and healthcare professionals that have assisted through this difficult time. 18 wheels and a dozen roses. The things you do for love.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019