|
|
David Harold Guild
September 9, 1947 – April 19, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
David Harold Guild, 71, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Newton, NJ, he served in the US Navy and was stationed at the Kunia Field Station in Oahu, Hawaii from 1966-1969. He worked for Control Data Corporation for 13 years as a Software Systems Engineer before they downsized and moved out of the Bay Area. He later worked for K-Mart in Scotts Valley, California for 11 years where customers would ask for Dave.
David is survived by his wife, Gloria A. Guild; sons, David and Wesley Guild; and 3 grandchildren. He will be interned at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
If you would like to send your condolences to David's family please visit www.scmemorial.com
View the online memorial for David Harold Guild
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 9, 2019