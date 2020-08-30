1/2
David J. Rock
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Rock
Jan. 5, 1948 ~ Aug. 20, 2020
Watsonville, CA
David J. Rock went home to his Lord in Heaven on August 20th, 2020, at the age of 72. He passed away unexpectedly but was surrounded by his family. He was born in Watsonville, CA. on January 5th, 1948.
David had an infectious smile that could light up any room. He was the life of the party and an all-around fun-loving guy. He enjoyed traveling the world and collecting beautiful pieces of art during his adventures, loved learning Italian, reading books, relaxing in his home with music playing, and being surrounded by family and friends. He had impeccable taste, whether it was dressing to the nines or designing and decorating his home. He loved spoiling his nieces who refer to him as "their favorite person in the world". He had a 40-year career in the title industry, starting with Penniman Title and finish his career at Santa Cruz Title. He will be deeply missed by family and friends and all that knew him.
David is survived by his sister; Carol Tietz, brother-in-law; John, nieces; Mandy Antonetti and Megan Sorenson (Dane), great-nieces and nephews; Lucas and Emma Antonetti and Celeste, Matthew and Jackson Sorenson. He is also leaving behind his dear first cousins; Susan, Bill (Bubba), Joanie, Jane, Michael, and Jeanette, as well as numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; Ralph and Madeline Rock and his partner of 40 years; Ron Axley.
We will be having a celebration of David's life at a later date when health restrictions permit.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in David's memory, we are asking that you support The Fire Response Fund which supports the needs of Santa Cruz residents affected the August 2020 Lightning Complex fires https://www.cfscc.org/donate/fire or your favorite charity.


View the online memorial for David J. Rock



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved