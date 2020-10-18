David J. RuizOctober 1, 1938 -October 10, 202057 Year Residentof Santa CruzA private burial was held this past Friday for Dave Ruiz who passed away at San Jose Regional Medical Center at the age of 82 following a brief illness. Born in San Jose, he was raised in Santa Clara by his aunt and uncle, Stella and Tony Sanchez. Following high school, Dave started working as a box boy for Lucky Supermarkets in San Jose, and moved to Santa Cruz in 1963 where he met the love of his life, Joan Le Moine. Working his way up to the level of manager, Dave retired with Lucky Supermarket following a career that spanned 38 years.Dave and Joan were accomplished travelers; taking many trips to Europe, Mexico, Alaska, and Hawaii. He was passionate about golfing, and a member of DeLaveaga Men's Golf Club. Following his retirement, he enjoyed his work as a Marshall for Pasatiempo Golf Club as he leaves many lifelong friends and fellow golfers whose friendships he cherished through the years.Just up until this past year, before his health faded, Dave and Joan also enjoyed bowling together in couples leagues. He was very proud of his garden, and the hours he put into its beauty brought him both peace and satisfaction. Many memories will continue to be shared of his love for engaging conversations, and for the San Francisco 49ers.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan Ruiz of Santa Cruz, his daughter Raquel Ruiz of Los Angeles, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family in the Santa Clara area. Dave was preceded in death by his twin brother Jim Ruiz, and his two sisters; Deanna Martin, and Mary Jane Ruiz.He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Oakwood Memorial Park in Santa Cruz. When we are able once again to gather as a community, a celebration of Dave's life will be held for family and friends.