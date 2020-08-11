David Marc Rose
February 7, 1953 - August 4, 2020
Marina Del Rey
It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing on August 4, 2020, of David Marc Rose, adored son, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Dave was born in New York City on February 7, 1953. His family moved to California in 1955, where his father was stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside during the Korean War. After the war, the Roses relocated to the Palo Alto area.
Dave was a member of the Woodside High School Class of 1971, attended Crown College at UC Santa Cruz, graduating in 1975, and George Washington Medical School in Washington, DC, graduating in 1979. He immediately returned to California for an internship at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and completed his general surgery residency at Harbor-UCLA. He also completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at Long Beach Memorial. It was during his intern year at Cedars that he met Susy, an ICU nurse, and his future wife. They were married in 1982.
Soon after completing his training, Dave and Susy moved back to Northern California, eventually settling in Santa Cruz. During this transition up North, they began building a family, adding Jessica, Benjamin, and Samantha in the span of four years. In 1988, Dave started practicing general and vascular surgery at the Santa Cruz Medical Clinic. A true surgical 'mensch,' he was beloved and highly respected by his colleagues and revered by his patients. He was particularly devoted to his cancer patients, following up with them even after they were no longer in his care. Renowned for being an excellent technical surgeon and for his thoughtful patient care, Dave was a valued mentor to new surgeons. It surprised no one when he received the Santa Cruz County Medical Society Excellence in Health Care Award 2016-17, the highest medical honor bestowed by the county.
He retired in 2015, returning to the warmer climate of Los Angeles in 2016, where he and Susy had a wonderful time exploring the city and taking advantage of its cultural offerings. Dave was especially thrilled to be back in proximity of Disneyland, a place he visited often as a child.
Above all, Dave loved his children deeply and was incredibly proud of the lives they built for themselves. In addition to his family, Dave's great passions were sailing, skiing, and model trains. Captain Dave and his family took epic sailing trips around the world, visiting Belize, Greece, Croatia, Tonga, and one of his personal favorites, the Carribean, to name a few. As a child, he was introduced to the joys of model trains by his father and carried this love into adulthood. He was a proud member of the Santa Cruz County Railroad Historical Society and the Belmont Shore Model Railroad Club in LA.
Dave was a man who loved to laugh and make others laugh along with him. He had a well-developed dry wit, but was not above telling bad 'dad jokes.' He was unfailingly kind and generous with his time and sustained numerous strong friendships going back to his high school days. He was one of the hardest-working doctors any of us ever knew and deserved many more years of life with his family. We are all devastated and cannot imagine moving forward without him, but we know Dave would want us to keep living, laughing, and exploring the world.
Dave is survived by his wife, Susy, his children Dr. Jessica Rose (Justin Rosenkaimer), Benjamin Rose, and Samantha Rose. He was predeceased by his father, Jerry, and is survived by his mother, Judy. He will be sorely missed by his sister Lisa Rose (Ken Koenig), brother Mathew Rose (Annette Mettendorf), sister Sara Jane Rose (Jay Shanker), and brothers-in-law and their families. He was also incredibly beloved by his aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, Susy and family know that Dave would be comforted to have donations made to The Children's Clinic of Long Beach (https://www.thechildrensclinic.org
). He was very proud of the organization and held high esteem for its CEO, Dr. Elisa Nicholas. When making your donation, please select 'David Rose Memorial Fund' in the 'Designation' drop-down menu and be sure to type your name in the 'Leave a comment' box. View the online memorial for David Marc Rose