1/1
David Marquis Pereira
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Marquis Pereira
Jun. 25, 1969 - May 13, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
David Marquis Pereira died unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism on May 13, 2020 at his Santa Cruz, California home. He was born June 25, 1969 and spent his formative years primarily in Sunnyvale interspersed with living in Greece, Guatemala, England and Hawaii with his educator parents. David spent his Junior year in Zaragoza, Spain as an exchange student. He graduated from Homestead High School in 1987. He then lived in Aptos where he attended both UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College. For many years David lived in San Ramon where he drove for UPS. While in the East Bay he earned an AA degree from Diablo Valley College. David's was challenged by a lifelong struggle with a bipolar disorder. Despite his mental health challenges, his approach to life was for the most part upbeat and positive. He was prone to an easy smile and a kind demeanor. One of David's great passions was daily bicycling. He liked to take selfies of his frequent excursions around the greater Bay area. He especially enjoyed the cycling trip from Pacifica to San Luis Obispo, along Highway One, that he took with his friend Peter. David's other great love was music of all genres; his collection was vast and his knowledge broad and deep, plus he played acoustic and electric guitars. He was a great fan of public libraries; he read widely and was purveyor of minutiae. His green thumb was apparent wherever he lived as he always had a garden. He readily cooked and shared the fruits of his labor.
David returned to Santa Cruz just over two years ago and enjoyed attending classes at Cabrillo College. His friendship to others was undaunted as he touched many lives in the Santa Cruz community. He will be sorely missed. In December of 2019 David finally moved into a permanent house and was receiving training from California State Rehabilitation. These two factors brought about great change in David's behavior. He finally had a place of his own and was settling down. For this his family is most grateful. He is survived by his mother, Mary Maselli, Aptos, father, Nelson Pereira, Santa Rosa, brother Dolin Pereira and wife Anne Riddell as well as his nephew Sebastian Pereira and niece Isabelle Pereira, San Jose. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be sent to NAMI Santa Cruz County 'Peer to Peer' www.namiscc.org, Hospice of Santa Cruz County 'Music Therapy www.hospicesantacruz.org or GoodKarmaBikes.org, a San Jose non-profit. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.


View the online memorial for David Marquis Pereira



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved