David Michael Maier

Jul. 30, 1936 - Feb. 14, 2019

Santa Cruz

David Michael Maier of Santa Cruz, California, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, February 14 at the age of 82. Dave was born in Oak Park, Illinois to Joseph Maier and Elizabeth (Carmichael) Maier. The family moved to Pomona, California in 1946, where Dave received his early education. Dave joined the National Guard, and was called up by the US Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He attended a number of colleges through his career, including University of Santa Clara and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, eventually graduating from San Jose State University with a bachelor's degree in Information Technology. He moved to Northern California and took a job in computer operations with Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale. He had a 30 year career at Lockheed, and credited his brother Tom with launching him into the field by introducing him to General Dynamics in Southern California. He met Mary Bradley in San Francisco, and they were married in 1963, the beginning of 56 years of a happy married life together. The family spent many wonderful summer weekends at Rancho Navarro in the redwood forests of Northern California. They explored much of the western United States via camping, hiking and motorcycle riding trips over the years. Along the way, Dave had an eclectic set of interests and hobbies, including music, computer programming, stained glass window making, bee-keeping, painting and travel.

He is survived by his wife Mary; his children Dan and his wife Joetta, Paul and his wife Maureen, Mary Beth and her husband Doug Evans, and Julianne and her husband Brian Siegfried, who were a great source of pride and enjoyment for him; seven grandchildren (Ryan Maier, Luke Maier, Jake Maier, Kelly Evans, Leigh Evans, Sophie Maier, and Quinn Maier); and his brothers Tom and Bob; and many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a memorial service on March 9, 2019. The family is grateful for the kindness of family, friends and the support of Hospice





