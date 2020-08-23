1/1
David Paul Boles
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Paul Boles
Oct. 20, 1950 - Aug. 18, 2020
38 Year Resident of
Santa Cruz

David Boles passed away peacefully at his home following a brave battle against lung cancer. Born in San Francisco, he was 69 years old.
David worked in the construction trade for 30 years and earned his associate's degree from Cabrillo College at the age of 51. His experience in construction led to a career as a building inspector with the City of Salinas for nine years before retiring with a career that spanned over 40 years. His retirement allowed him time to pursue his various interests: following the SF Giants and 49ers, gardening, music (he taught himself to play keyboards), cooking (often inviting friends over for his famous eggplant parmesan), bicycling, and road trips. He especially loved taking his beloved dog Buddy for walks in the woods.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Boles of Santa Cruz, his three sons: Jesse Boles and David Boles of South Lake Tahoe, Joseph Boles (Fallon) of Taylor Falls, MN, and six grandchildren; his sisters Joy Riddle, Eleanor Bowman, Colleen de Jesus, and brother Michael Boles. He was much loved for his generous spirit and big heart.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A celebration of David's life will be announced when we are once again allowed to gather as a community.
Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to Catholic Relief Services.


View the online memorial for David Paul Boles



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved