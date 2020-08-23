David Paul BolesOct. 20, 1950 - Aug. 18, 202038 Year Resident ofSanta CruzDavid Boles passed away peacefully at his home following a brave battle against lung cancer. Born in San Francisco, he was 69 years old.David worked in the construction trade for 30 years and earned his associate's degree from Cabrillo College at the age of 51. His experience in construction led to a career as a building inspector with the City of Salinas for nine years before retiring with a career that spanned over 40 years. His retirement allowed him time to pursue his various interests: following the SF Giants and 49ers, gardening, music (he taught himself to play keyboards), cooking (often inviting friends over for his famous eggplant parmesan), bicycling, and road trips. He especially loved taking his beloved dog Buddy for walks in the woods.He is survived by his wife Elaine Boles of Santa Cruz, his three sons: Jesse Boles and David Boles of South Lake Tahoe, Joseph Boles (Fallon) of Taylor Falls, MN, and six grandchildren; his sisters Joy Riddle, Eleanor Bowman, Colleen de Jesus, and brother Michael Boles. He was much loved for his generous spirit and big heart.The Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A celebration of David's life will be announced when we are once again allowed to gather as a community.Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to Catholic Relief Services.