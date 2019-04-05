David Schumaker

June 29, 1940 - Dec. 7, 2018

McKinleyville

David Ripple Schumaker passed on December 7, 2018. He is survived by his wife Patricia Schumaker, his daughter, Jasmine Schumaker, grandson Corbin Chilles, and sisters Lee Jilka (Chuck) and Jane Dawson (Dale).

David was a graduate of Cabrillo College and San Francisco State University. As a teen, David was a groom for Thoroughbred horses at esteemed Flintridge Riding Academy, So. Ca., & a wrangler at Virginia Lakes Pack Station working for Marine Col. Olin L. Beall, who became a close family friend.

David worked with Sam Vestal, a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer for Watsonville Pajaronian. While at S.F. State he worked at Ca. Academy of Science conducting bird research with Dr. Bill Hamilton.

He taught Science at S.L.V. High School for 20 years and developed curriculum emphasizing critical thinking and scientific methodology. He was principal of White Oak High School and New Brighton Middle School, and Superintendent for Mountain Valley School District, Hayfork, contributing to innovative programs in critical thinking, cooperative learning, thinking maps, and consulting for schools in the U.S. & Europe. He was director of a consortium for California, coordinating funds and programs for Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito Counties.

David's many hobbies included Combined Driving of horses & carriages, photography, and life-long interest in birds, serving on the board of Godwit Days and at the bird monitoring station in the Humboldt Bay Bird Observatory.

David's great curiosity about the world around him made him an avid participant in everything he touched. There will be a Celebration of Life for David on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3-5pm at Merryman's Beach House on Moonstone Beach, in Trinidad, CA.





