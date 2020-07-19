Dean BirtMay 18, 1956 - July 12, 2020SoquelWith great sadness, we announce the unexpected passing of Dean Russell Birt on Sunday July 12, 2020. He was 64. Dean was born in Boston, MA on 5/18/56. As a young child he moved to Capitola, CA with his parents and four brothers. During his high school years at Soquel High he got a job at Santa Cruz Auto Parts and was a loyal employee for over 40 years. He was a dedicated sports fan, his favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco Giants, Dean also enjoyed annual trips to Spring Training in AZ. Dean was involved in Santa Cruz Softball leagues playing on 3 to 4 teams at a time. That is where he earned the nickname "Mean Dean". He had a passion for fantasy sports drafts and pools. Dean is survived by his two children, son Dustin P. Birt and daughter Darian M. Birt, his brothers David Birt, Darrell Birt (Cindy), Don Birt (Jolene) and Dana Birt. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews .Dean was predeceased by his parents Paul & Juanita Birt. Due to COVID19 Virus a celebration of life will be held at a later time.