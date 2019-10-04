|
Dean Warren Barnes
September 12, 2019 - September 1, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Dean Warren Barnes, of Santa Cruz, passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 1, 2019, just 11 days shy of his 100th birthday. Dean was born in Willamette, OR on Sept. 12, 1919, to Lawyer and Ella (Ream) Barnes. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Mary Alys, and is survived by his son David (Adrienne Stolz), grandson Mark (Tara), great-granddaughter Emile Rae, nephew Gary (Diane) and many loving friends and neighbors.
Dean's career in the Army Corps of Engineers spanned 24½ years, and he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, the rank of which he held when he retired in 1962. As a World War II officer, Dean's tours of duty included assignments in Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. He earned the Legion of Merit for his responsibilities while assigned to the Engineering Section of General MacArthur's Headquarters, Southwest Pacific Area, he served 4 years in Germany and inside the Beltway at Washington DC, in the Office of the Chief of Engineers. After retiring from the military, Dean worked for United Technologies for 14 years where he wrote test procedures for assembly and checkout of Titan III solid rocket motors. Proud of his military career, Dean was a founding member of the Santa Cruz Chapter of the Retired Officers Association and supported the chapter throughout its 55-year history.
Dean nurtured his passion for growing dahlias, growing more than 800 plants annually. He became a valued member of the Monterey Bay Dahlia Society and hybridized and propagated 23 new varieties that passed the American Dahlia Society trial garden standards and were introduced into the American Dahlia Society Classification and Handbook of Dahlias. Most notable, and his proudest variety, he named MAB after the love of his life, Mary Alys Barnes.
Dean will be remembered for the deep love he had for his wife, caring for all the stray cats in the neighborhood, for his independent spirit, generosity and helpful nature, for making a difference in the lives of the people he touched, and for his immense and gentle kindness to all. May he rest in peace in God's loving arms.
A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held at Oakwood Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday, Oct. 26th at 10:00 A.M., followed by a light luncheon.
A memorial contribution may be sent to the Santa Cruz SPCA, 2685 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95065.
