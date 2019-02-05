Deborah Ann Calhoun

October 8, 1960 - January 31, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Deborah Ann Calhoun passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2019 in her home that she loved and cherished. She was 58 years old, born in Santa Cruz on October 8, 1960 and was the oldest of 4 children. After spending her formative years in Saratoga and San Jose she returned to Santa Cruz with her husband, Dave Calhoun, to raise their children and has lived in Santa Cruz for the last 35 years. Her passing was very sudden and heart wrenching for those she left behind, but we know that she is at peace to be with her late husband Dave.

Debbie married Dave, the love of her life, in 1981. Together they had 4 daughters. Debbie often talked of her marriage and family as being the most important things in her life. The devotion to her family was apparent throughout her life including to her parents, siblings, spouse, children and grandchildren. She was the person in the family that brought everyone together and supported everyone in their lives through advice, cheerleading and just being "there".

In addition to all the family dinners and gatherings in Santa Cruz, some of her family's best memories are of the many trips to Tahoe swimming in the lake, hitting golf balls on the 18th tee at dusk and the many wonderful family meals at the cabin. They also will always remember family trips to Hawaii spending hours on the beach together, playing in the water and watching the beautiful tropical sunsets. More recently they will remember her traveling to these places with her grandchildren to share her love of them, as well as some of the new adventure travel she did on her own including her most recent trip to Yellowstone National Park.

Throughout her adult life Debbie was always working or involved in projects, in addition to raising her children. In her early years she worked as a travel agent and always spoke fondly of how much fun she had in that job. After having children she decided she wanted to attend college so she began attending Cabrillo and transferred to UCSC where she obtained her Bachelor's in American Studies in 1996. She spearheaded the fundraising and logistics for building a new pool at Santa Cruz High School, which she saw through until its completion 9 years later. For the last 15 years Debbie has had a career as a real estate agent and broker. She loved helping and advising others which is one of the reasons she was passionate about her career in real estate.

Debbie is survived by her four daughters and two son-in-laws; Jackie and Kevin Crossley of Santa Cruz; Amanda and Aron Conger of Santa Cruz; Kirsten Calhoun of Seattle and Sophie Calhoun of Carmel. In addition, she leaves her mother Sue Fitchen of Santa Cruz, her two sisters Valerie Rathbone; Kim Fitchen-Young and her brother, Richard Todd Fitchen. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Claire, Ben, Nora, Andy and Phoebe, as well as many extended family members and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dave Calhoun in 2011 and her father Peter Fitchen in 1992.

Debbie loved many things including cooking, gardening, yoga and playing games with family and friends. Her greatest love, in addition to her family, was nature and the outdoors. She believed nature to be a powerful healer and provided a connection to those that had left this earth. In the spirit of her love of nature, a celebration of Debbie's life will be held on Friday, February 8th at 11AM at the Cowell Hay Barn at UCSC which is surrounded by the many trails she would walk or run daily. Please wear your favorite color to the memorial.

Instead of flowers please make donations in Debbie's name to CASA of Santa Cruz or the UCSC Arboretum.





