Deborah (Debbie) Cornell Dewart

March 4, 1953 - February 28, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Debbie Dewart died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones, Thursday evening, February 28, 2019 in Santa Cruz after a prolonged illness just days before her 66th birthday. Deborah was born March 4, 1953 in Denver, Colorado to John Henry Cornell II & Sandra Fisher (both from New York). She grew up in California after moving from Colorado in 1960, attended schools in Danville and Sacramento where she set many girl's track records, and graduated with the first graduating class from Harbor High School where she was Homecoming Queen. She met the love of her life, Dennis Allen Dewart of Watsonville during their high school years. After high school, as soon as she completed her junior college degree as an LVN she and Dennis were married on August 5, 1972. Their only child, Danielle was born on August 30, 1976. Deborah was very athletic and loved horses and outdoor sports. In addition to track and horseback riding she mastered water skiing and jet skiing and with Dennis she enjoyed their many excursions to the lake – camping, hunting, fishing. After retirement she loved to spend time leisurely boating while Dennis was fishing. She retired from Dominican Hospital in 2000 not too long after the death of their daughter Danielle. Deborah is survived by her sisters Suzanne Cornell and Barbara Glenn and her brother John Glenn as well as many extended family members and many close friends. Deborah was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Allen Dewart just the previous month, and by her father John Cornell, her mother Sandra Fisher Mock, and sadly her daughter Danielle Dewart in 1999. Deborah will always be lovingly remembered for her gifted compassion as a nurse, her love of family, and her courageous and adventurous spirit. Memorial services are scheduled for 1pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Oakwood Memorial Park 3301 Paul Sweet Road in Santa Cruz. Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Santa Cruz or Lutheran Community Church, Watsonville. If you would like to offer condolences to Debbie's family, share your memories and light a candle in her honor please visit www.scmemorial.com





