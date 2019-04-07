Deborah Crozier

Santa Cruz

Deborah Anne Crozier, 64, of Santa Cruz, California, passed away March 16, 2019 at 10:16 am unexpectedly from heart related issues. Born in Honolulu, Debbie was raised in Southern California by Aims and Geraldine Crozier. She attended Corona del Mar High School in Newport Beach and worked most of her career in the retail grocery field making many friends along the way. She came to make Santa Cruz her home as she cared for her father, who was a longtime resident. After his death, the beach lifestyle and the love of her friends kept her here. She was a cashier at Safeway for more than 20 years, loved seniors and helped many people and charities giving what she could. Knitting and collecting Hawaiian/ Asian art were some of her hobbies along with loving people and animals. Her bright smile was something everyone saw.

Debbie leaves behind her loving son, Garret Lars Petersen of Costa Mesa, brothers Chris, Dennis and Henry and sisters Karen and Marilyn as well as her boyfriend Larry Dunham.

A Celebration of Life for Debbie will be held at 1:00pm on April 13, 2019 at the Redwood Estates Pavilion, 21450 Madrone Drive, Los Gatos.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Debbie's name to her favorite charity – Grey Bears.





