Deborah Jean Dillingham

March 3, 1954 - July 12, 2019

A Resident of Santa Cruz, California

Deborah Jean Dillingham, 65, passed away at her Santa Cruz home on July 12, 2019 with her family by her side. A long time Santa Cruz resident, she attended Santa Cruz High. She also lived in Paradise before returning to Santa Cruz. She worked as a sales clerk at San Lorenzo Lumber for 13 years and as a deli clerk at Garden Liquor and Deli. She also worked as a disk drive assembler, shipping clerk, and shipping office assistant at Seagate Technology.

Debbie extensively studied her family's genealogy, and traveled to England to see where her family came from and met with relatives. She loved playing with children and often provided loving childcare for children of family and friends. She also loved spending time with family and traveling on family vacations. Debbie bravely battled pancreatic cancer since October 2016, and was grateful for the care of Hospice of Santa Cruz County during her final days.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott Dillingham of Santa Cruz, her brother, David Erickson, her 2 sisters Patricia Erickson and Kim Nicholas (Bob Martz), all of Anderson, her step sister Katherine Stoltey of Santa Rosa, her niece, Samantha Nicholson, her two great nephews, Andrew Keller and Adrian Alvarez, all of Santa Cruz. She is preceded in death by her, mother Dorothy Hill, and nephew, Billy Keller.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Oakwood Memorial Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz, 95065. If you would like to express your condolences to the family, view or post photos, or share your memories, please visit scmemorial.com





