Deborah Johnson
Jan. 31, 1951 - April 11, 2019
Watsonville
Deborah Ann Johnson Dawson passed away on April 11, 2019, at Watsonville Community Hospital. Debbie was born in Santa Cruz January 31, 1951. She grew up in Watsonville and graduated from Watsonville High School in 1969. Debbie got her medical assistant training with Dr. Whitstone in Santa Cruz. She went on to work at Watsonville Community Hospital and for Dr. Maria Granthom.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Lynn Dawson of Watsonville; her mother, Ruth Johnson and her brother, Eric Johnson, both of Aptos; her sister, Mary Ellen Golbeck of Watsonville, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Earle Johnson, Jr.
Services will be private. The family prefers donations to . Arrangements are under the direction of Mehl's Colonial Chapel.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019