Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Johnson


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Johnson Obituary
Deborah Johnson
Jan. 31, 1951 - April 11, 2019
Watsonville
Deborah Ann Johnson Dawson passed away on April 11, 2019, at Watsonville Community Hospital. Debbie was born in Santa Cruz January 31, 1951. She grew up in Watsonville and graduated from Watsonville High School in 1969. Debbie got her medical assistant training with Dr. Whitstone in Santa Cruz. She went on to work at Watsonville Community Hospital and for Dr. Maria Granthom.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Lynn Dawson of Watsonville; her mother, Ruth Johnson and her brother, Eric Johnson, both of Aptos; her sister, Mary Ellen Golbeck of Watsonville, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Earle Johnson, Jr.
Services will be private. The family prefers donations to . Arrangements are under the direction of Mehl's Colonial Chapel.


View the online memorial for Deborah Johnson
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mehl's Colonial Chapel
Download Now