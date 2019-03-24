Demetrios Nichols

Dec. 30, 1946 - Feb. 7, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Demetrios Nichols passed away too soon, on February 7, 2019. For 10 months he fought brain cancer with courage, humor and dignity. He was born in Bremen, Germany to a young Greek-American Air Force Pilot and a lovely English lady. He had bigger-than-life energy for sculpting, creatively building homes, writing, backpacking, learning, collecting books, teaching and spiritual seeking. He loved his wife, daughter, two sons and three grandchildren and many dear friends with the same fire and energy. His curiosity, respect and awe for all of life were defining forces within him. In the end he embraced life with the beautiful simplicity of love and gratitude. "Nature's Blessings" and "Love is all there is" were his favorite sayings. If you would like to offer condolences to the Nichols family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





