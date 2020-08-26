Dennis F. Wall
Dec. 19, 1928 - Aug. 23, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Dennis Frank Wall passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 23rd at the age of 91. Dennis was born to Price Wall and Maude Amelia Porter in Mixon, near Booneville, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his three older sisters, Foye Geneva Biggs, Vola Estelle Fields and Ruby Marie Epps. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Linda, and his second wife, Elena. He is survived by several nephews and nieces and his stepsons, Dan, Bill and Mark Aspromonte and their respective families.
Dennis had a career in the United States Army, serving in Korea, Vietnam, Greenland and Germany, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Dennis was a wizard in the kitchen, a talent he inherited from his mother. There was an artistry in the way he presented his meals, with sprigs of parsley and carved radishes surrounding a roast and dashes of paprika on mashed potatoes. His fried catfish and okra were always a favorite. He often recounted working in the kitchen of the tuberculosis center in Arkansas and cooking up hundreds of turkeys for the troops in Vietnam.
Dennis retired from the military while stationed at Fort Ord. The military offered transitional training, and he chose hotel management. He and wife Linda landed their first job managing the Islander Motel on Ocean Street for Elena Aspromonte, a widow with three sons. When Elena built the Continental Inn in 1977, Dennis and Linda became the first managers. Linda tragically passed away soon afterwards, and Elena and Dennis found comfort in each other's company. They were inseparable for forty years.
Dennis and Elena shared a passion for the hotel business and were mutually driven by hard work and love of family. Dennis quickly learned to make wonderful Italian dishes and took a liking to red wine. He was in his element preparing large meals for extended family and friends. He and Elena especially enjoyed travelling to the Best Western annual convention and visiting family near and far.
Dennis is remembered fondly by his grandchildren, whom he nurtured with love and gourmet meals: Daniel, Amira, Ilaria, Liliana, Josephine, Matteo and Alexander. Dennis could whip up dinner in a matter of no time, but he was always the last to leave the table. He savored each bite in meditative calmness. He set an example for all to find joy in every minute of life.
Dennis will be especially missed by his brother- and sister-in-law, Rino and Gemma Zueck, and their family; they held a special place in his heart. He will also be remembered by his nephews and nieces, including James Clarence Biggs, who lives on the family homestead and kept him connected to his Arkansan roots. Finally, the family would like to thank Linda Sisemore of Florence Kuo Home Care for the love and support she provided in the latter part of Dennis' life.
A visitation for family and friends will take place at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St, Santa Cruz, CA on Friday Aug. 28, 2020 from 9 am to 10 am. Due to current health restrictions a private family service will follow beginning at 11 am. For those who wish to participate but are unable to attend in person, you can join by logging on to https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/266773856
. This link can be viewed for ninety days following the service or downloaded to be viewed at your convenience.
To express your condolences or to share a memory with Dennis' family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com
. View the online memorial for Dennis F. Wall