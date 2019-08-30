|
|
Dennis Newman
Feb. 3, 1938 - Aug. 24, 2019
Aromas
On August 24, 2019 Dennis Newman passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.
In 1985 Dennis moved to Aromas when he married Nancy and enjoyed the country life. He had a unique sense of humor with witty one-liners, enjoyed visiting friends, and had a love of cars and road trips. Dennis was a retired communications technician who worked at Pacific Bell and UCSC. To those who knew Dennis, he was a good man who got up each day and always did what he had to do.
Dennis was much loved by his family and is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy, and daughters Charlotte (Patrick) Tilkes, Andrea Ramos and Julie Newman. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Vanessa (Eric) Ackermann, William (Jena) Schlegel Jr., and Patricia Tilkes.
The Newman family thanks Hospice of Santa Cruz nurses and staff for their support.
