1/1
Dennis Paul Modena
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Paul Modena
Sept. 21, 1960 - May 1, 2020
Santa Cruz and Fairfield Ca
Santa Cruz Native and longtime Fairfield resident Dennis Paul Modena, 59, died peacefully on May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Dennis was born on Sept. 21, 1960, in Santa Cruz, where he attended Santa Cruz High School and enjoyed playing soccer and baseball. He married his wife, Jana in 1984. They lived in Santa Cruz until moving to Fairfield in 1992.Those who knew Dennis loved his calm demeanor, passion for sports, skilled backyard barbecues, and competitive game nights. A natural-born athlete, Dennis always at the ballpark growing up, and then played fast-pitch softball for years traveling around the United States. He shared his love and knowledge of the sport as a coach for his wife's softball team, and later as a coach and even umpire for his son Jake's Little League and Babe Ruth League teams. He also loved golf, sporting clays, hunting, and fishing, and was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and Niner's as well as the Washington Redskins, and NASCAR. One of his most memorable sports moments was meeting Joe Gibbs in the pits of a NASCAR race. Dennis acquired a taste for fine wine through his job as director if logistics for Epic Wine and Spirits, a division of Foley Family Wines.
He had many friends and valued all his relationships. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially at Lake Almanor where they enjoyed camping and where they bought a vacation home with the hope of one day retiring there.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jana: son James; daughter Julia; parents Robert and RoseMarie; brother Robert; sisters-in-law Debbie Glaum Modena and Kathy Jacobs; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as many other family members, friends, and teammates. Services will be announced by the Modena family. Donations can be made to Make a Wish Foundation (use 96137 zip code) as Dennis loved to participate in their fishing tournament at Lake Almanor.


View the online memorial for Dennis Paul Modena

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 8, 2020
I am so sorry . We lived around the corner and I went to school with Dennis from kindergarten to 6th grade. Fond memories of a great person and family. Condolences Jana and family
Leta (Wingo) Vandenheuvel
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dear Jana and Family,
Dennis will always be remembered as a phenomenal man of great character. Prayers and Love to all of you.
Patty Mispagel
Friend
August 8, 2020
May the memories of Dennis keep him alive in your hearts forever! ❤
Deanna Troupe
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dennis was a class act. He was so friendly and fun to be around. He will be greatly missed.
Charlin Akin
Classmate
August 8, 2020
Sorry for. Your lose

rich canepa
Friend
August 7, 2020
SCHS class of 78 40 year reunion
Tina n Charlie Gonzalez
Family
August 7, 2020
Family Fun
Tina n Charlie Gonzalez
Family
August 7, 2020
Tina n Charlie Gonzalez
Family
August 7, 2020
To our best buddy...you’re in our thoughts everyday, it could be a photo, hearing your laughter, imagine what you might be yelling at the TV when the Giants are losing and seeing your family...it never goes away (it never will).

Being there that day for not only you, but your beautiful family as well. As we’d told you before and the last day....your family is always going to be taken care of

We love and miss you Dennis♀
Tina n Charlie Gonzalez
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved