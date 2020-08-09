Dennis Paul ModenaSept. 21, 1960 - May 1, 2020Santa Cruz and Fairfield CaSanta Cruz Native and longtime Fairfield resident Dennis Paul Modena, 59, died peacefully on May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Dennis was born on Sept. 21, 1960, in Santa Cruz, where he attended Santa Cruz High School and enjoyed playing soccer and baseball. He married his wife, Jana in 1984. They lived in Santa Cruz until moving to Fairfield in 1992.Those who knew Dennis loved his calm demeanor, passion for sports, skilled backyard barbecues, and competitive game nights. A natural-born athlete, Dennis always at the ballpark growing up, and then played fast-pitch softball for years traveling around the United States. He shared his love and knowledge of the sport as a coach for his wife's softball team, and later as a coach and even umpire for his son Jake's Little League and Babe Ruth League teams. He also loved golf, sporting clays, hunting, and fishing, and was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and Niner's as well as the Washington Redskins, and NASCAR. One of his most memorable sports moments was meeting Joe Gibbs in the pits of a NASCAR race. Dennis acquired a taste for fine wine through his job as director if logistics for Epic Wine and Spirits, a division of Foley Family Wines.He had many friends and valued all his relationships. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially at Lake Almanor where they enjoyed camping and where they bought a vacation home with the hope of one day retiring there.He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jana: son James; daughter Julia; parents Robert and RoseMarie; brother Robert; sisters-in-law Debbie Glaum Modena and Kathy Jacobs; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as many other family members, friends, and teammates. Services will be announced by the Modena family. Donations can be made to Make a Wish Foundation (use 96137 zip code) as Dennis loved to participate in their fishing tournament at Lake Almanor.