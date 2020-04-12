|
Desnelda Whitaker
November 28, 1928 -
March 8, 2020
Santa Cruz
Desnelda Oriana Whitaker
Desnelda "Nelda" Whitaker, ballroom dancer, bridge whiz, amateur food critic, convertible aficionado, cruise line veteran, and grandmother extraordinaire of multiple magnitudes passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the inarguably impressive age of 91.
Born November 28, 1928, the youngest of Alma and Charles Ledwith's three children, Nelda grew up with her two brothers Raymond and Charles in South San Francisco. Though mum on the details, she described her childhood there as "idyllic," (this, however, stands in stark opposition to the fact that she detested her name, a subject on which she had many details). Specifically, she loved growing up surrounded by family, taking great joy in playing "big sister" to her cousins Lani and Sycha.
A consummate student of life, a brief stint at UC Berkeley was all she needed before marrying Jack Whitaker. The pair subsequently moved to Sunnvale, CA where they raised three intrepid daughters: Shelley, Megan, and Tabitha.
Nelda eventually relocated to San Jose, CA where she worked for the San Jose Convention and Visitors Bureau for several years. However, it was her eventual move to Santa Cruz, CA where she truly flourished. First, becoming a realtor in one of California's most prized locales. Here Nelda found her great love and partner of 25 years, Louis Garcia. Garcia was a skilled tailor and an ardent ballroom dancer. Never one to shy from a challenge Nelda spent countless hours practicing with Louis in his home studio, together they excelled to the point of competing in local competitions and exhibition dances, their forte being the tango. Ever the social butterfly, she maintained a stacked calendar playing bridge, aiding numerous charitable foundations (including the Children's Home Society), regular engagements with friends, and the herculean task of hosting her family for nearly every major holiday.
A quintessential Californian, she had a predilection for convertible cars (which she defined as "snazzy"), a fastidious dedication to the beach, and an unwavering commitment to being nattily dressed for every occasion. Most essentially, she will be remembered as the unfaltering matriarch of her family, presiding over generations of strong women and men – instilling in them the very same curious nature and verve for life.
She is survived by her brother Raymond, 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-granddaughters.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020