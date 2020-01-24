Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Aptos Village Park
Devon Margaret Romo


1978 - 2020
Devon Margaret Romo Obituary
Devon Margaret Romo
March 15,1978-January14,2020
Mount Juliet, Tennessee
Devon left this earth on January 14th after a strong battle against cancer at her home in Tennessee. Devon was raised in Santa Cruz and in Southern California. Devon was preceded in death by her mother Carol Romo. Devon leaves behind her precious daughter, Peyton Clark, sister Laurel Tomlinson (Jason), father Loren "Bubba" Murray, uncle Mike Romo, aunt Louise Laibach, and aunt Barbara Crawford.
Devon was one of the strongest, most compassionate, and genuine humans. Devon will be remembered by all for her light, laughter and witty humor that she shared with all who crossed her path. Devon was an angel in the mental health and recovery community, her experience, empathy, and dedication supported countless people through some of the most difficult times in their lives. Devon was a gift to all that knew her. Her selfless acts will never be forgotten. Celebration of her life will be held at Aptos Village Park March 14, 2020 at 4pm


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 24, 2020
