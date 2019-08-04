|
|
Dewain H. Hagen
September 10, 1921 ~ July 8, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Services for Dewain H. Hagen will be held Thursday, August 15th at 1pm at Santa Cruz Memorial Mission, 1927 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, with a reception to follow at Back Nine Grill from 2pm to 4pm.
Dewain H. Hagen passed away in Santa Cruz on July 8, 2019 at the age of 97.
Dewain is survived by his wife of 73 years Janet, his two children Stephen and Karen, grandchildren Kristina Candelario of Ohio, Brad and Brittnie King of Santa Cruz, Terra Rossetto-Hall of Idaho, numerous great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Ole Hagen and Sarah Schottler, his sister Silva Cheli, his brothers Elmer and Floyd Hagen, his son Jeffrey W. Hagen, his nephew John A. Hagen and grandson Jared J. Rossetto. The loss of Jeff, John and Jared at such young ages broke his heart.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019