Dewayne Lowery,Jr

June 19, 1967 - May 1, 2019

Resident Of Watsonville

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Dewayne Lowery, loving husband and father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51.

Dwayne was born on June 19, 1967 in Santa Cruz, CA to Dewayne and Charlene Lowery. He graduated from Cabrillo College in 2002, after obtaining a degree in Computer Science. On April 4, 2015 Dewayne married Nicole Jackson and they lived in Watsonville, CA throughout their union.

Dewayne liked to play baseball, football, golf and dominoes. He will be remembered as someone who loved to sing and dance to old school music.

Dewayne is survived by his parents, Dewayne and Charlene Lowery, his wife Nicole Jackson-Lowery, his son and daughter-in-law Dwight and Ashley Lowery; his son and daughter-in-law Kamren and Alekxis Lowery, and daughter Jade Lowery, his stepchildren, Bianca Gross, Dominic Pedroza-Jackson, and Devon Jackson, his siblings, Nathan Lowery, Carla Lowery, and Rachel Lowery. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Khalli, Kayloh, Amani, Giavanna, Emmanuel and Zailey. Dewayne also leaves behind uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins to cherish his memory.

While services will be private, plans for a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

For further information please visits Benito & Azzaro website at https:// pacificgardenschapel.com





View the online memorial for Dewayne Lowery,Jr Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary