Diana Gentile Chapman
May 5, 1949 - May 15, 2020
A Longtime Resident of Soquel
It is with great sadness that Diana Chapman (Gentile), 71, passed away on May 15th at her home in Soquel, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Diana was born in Fresno, the eldest of seven siblings. Diana met her future husband Chuck in 1970. Chuck began working for PG&E and he and Diana moved to Santa Cruz. Diana loved living near the ocean and especially enjoyed Santa Cruz's temperate climate.
Diana was a devoted mother to her three children: Angela, Charlotte and Kevin. Diana was a proud grandmother to her granddaughter, Mary. Diana was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Clara Gentile. Diana leaves her beloved husband (of 48 years) Chuck, daughter Angela, son-in-law Nick, granddaughter Mary, and daughter Charlotte and son Kevin. Diana also leaves her siblings: Danny Gentile, Jeannie, Carol, Paul (Debbie), Fred (Chris), and Philip, sister-in-law Patricia, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves the extended members of her Coastal Commission family.
In the early 1970's, Diana worked as a typist with the newly formed California Coastal Commission.Diana believed strongly in her work and in the Coastal Commission. She was especially fond of Peter Douglas's statement that "the coast is never saved, it's always being saved."
Over time, Diana was promoted to a Staff Services Analyst position. In her support staff position, Diana regularly interacted with the entire staff of the Commission's Santa Cruz office. Some of them looked at her as their "work Mom," and all appreciated her sweet and helpful disposition, her comforting and kind presence, and her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh. Diana was reliable, loyal and fair. Diana will be fondly remembered.
A private service was held in Santa Cruz and a celebration of life will be set in the future. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Susan, Charles, and Dr. Wu.
In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account was created to dedicate a memorial bench in honor of Diana: https://www.gofundme.com/f/DianaChapmanMemorialBench If you would like to extend your condolences to Diana's family, share your memories, light a candle or view photos, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Diana, the sunflowers are getting ready to bloom.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 2, 2020.