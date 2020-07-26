Diana WagnerMay 4, 1960 - July 19, 2020Felton, CaliforniaIt is with a heavy heart we announce Diana's passing on Sunday 7/19/2020. She passed peacefully at home, after a whirlwind battle with cancer. Diana's last days were spent with her devoted husband Bob, son Jayson, loyal pup Gunner and many friends and family who either visited in person, called, or sent loving messages. Diana felt enormous pride for the family she built, appreciation for the bonds created in her community, patriotism, and love for the long lasting friends that sent their prayers. If you knew Diana, you knew a strong, thoughtful person, a pillar of her family and one that cares deeply for her community. An outgoing person, she always wanted to meet new people, help when she could, and left everyone she met with a lasting impression. She enjoyed spending her days with friends and family, getting together and enjoying others' company by doing things like camping at Big Sur, New Brighten Beach, or visiting her cabin in Lake Tahoe. One who was viewed as the epitome of strength and tenacity, she was also an entrepreneur. She started her own company based in Scotts Valley, serving the community for decades. Diana is now at peace, in heaven with her mother, brother, father, a number of dear friends, and her loving dogs Richter and Sierra. Her legacy leaves a strong family that will carry on her wisdom and love of life. She is survived by her husband Bob Wagner, two sons; Jayson with wife Kaelin and daughter Brooke Wagnermarsh, and Ryan with son Thomas Wagner. Diana's time on this earth was all too short, but those who knew her are forever grateful for the time they had. We will be announcing a celebration of life date once the shelter in place is lifted, as Diana's life needs to be celebrated, and celebrated in person! Should someone wish to make a donation in her name, Hospice of Santa Cruz was very much appreciated by Diana.