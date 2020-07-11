Dilip Thakor Patel
Aug. 28, 1957 - July 6, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Dilip Thakor Patel passed away on July 6, 2020 at Dominican Hospital following a brief illness. He was 62. Born August 28, 1957 in Nasura, India, the son of Thakor Dayal Patel and Jeliben Thakor Patel. He grew up in Malawi, Africa where he attended Hazeldine Secondary School. He later earned his Bachelor's degree from West Bromwhich College in England. He later moved to the United States and settled in California where he was a business owner and entrepreneur.
In his spare-time he enjoyed singing, traveling and exploring different cultures. He also enjoyed water sports, DIY projects and cooking.
He is survived by his wife of forty one years, Ela Dilip Patel; son, Chetan Thakor and his wife Poonam Thakor; daughter, Dipa Patel and her husband Prashant Patel. He is also survived by four grandchildren.
Due to health concerns a private service will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Monday July 13, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am. For those wishing to participate, a Zoom link has been established at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81703062444
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to www.justgiving.com/funraising/thakorfamily
