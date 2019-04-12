Dolores Gallagher Colligan

September 24, 1926 - April 5, 2019

Montara, CA

Dolores Colligan was born on September 24, 1926 to Josephine Victoria Armijo Gallagher and Peter Edmund Saxe Gallagher in El Paso, Texas. She was raised in the Armijo family home built by her great grandparents in Las Cruces, New Mexico, along with her three brothers, Francis, Nestor (Tito), and Peter, and her loving aunt Gertrude, her mother's sister.

Dolores (also affectionately known as Dolo) attended the Loretto Academy in Las Cruces for elementary and high school, where she was educated by the Loretto Sisters. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a minor in Education and Psychology from New Mexico State University in 1948, and her Teaching Credential from USC in 1949.

While at USC, Dolores met her future husband John (Jack) Borradaile Colligan, who also had ancestors from the Armijo family. They married on July 7, 1951 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The newlyweds made their first home in Whittier, CA before moving to Glendale, CA in 1957. In Glendale, Dolo and Jack raised six children, Victoria, Dolores (Lita), John (Bud), Joseph, Francis (Pancho), and Edward. She taught her children the importance of giving back to their communities through the example she set with her many volunteer activities. She never met a stranger in need or a charitable cause she did not love. She always dearly loved children, and her fourteen grandchildren were her pride and joy.

At age 70, Dolores showed the early signs of dementia, and fought a valiant battle with the disease for over 22 years. Her struggle strengthened her family's bonds as they cared for her over two decades.

Dolo was a teacher, mentor, amazing friend, traveler, devoted Catholic, volunteer, and matriarch of a large clan of kind and generous children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins, who were the center of her life. She is survived by her six children and their spouses/partners Victoria (Patrick), Lita (Brad), Bud (Rebecca), Joseph, Pancho (Julie), Ed (Bobbi), fourteen grandchildren Monica, Kristof, Sofia, Andrew (Becky), Brian (Jessica), Daniel, Gregory, Jesse, Ryan (Debora), Nicholas, Shawn, Sarah, Christopher and William, great grandchildren Nick, Paige, Pax, Tyler and Emily, sisters-in-law Kitty Chambers and Luz Gallagher, and sixteen nieces and nephews. Her husband Jack passed away in 2005. She was fortunate to have incredible caregivers throughout her illness, who treated her like their own mother and provided comfort, care, companionship and love to Dolo for over 20 years. The family is so thankful for their generosity and love.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Las Cruces Chamber Heritage Foundation, 150 E. Lohman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001, to help preserve Dolo's beloved Armijo home, which is on the National Historic Register. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24 at 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 435 Monterey Ave, Capitola, with reception following the mass. In the fall, her remains will be buried in the Armijo family cemetery in Las Cruces, New Mexico.





