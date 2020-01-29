|
Donald (Don) Cyril Gagliardi
October 15, 1938 - November 30, 2019
St. Helena, California
Donald (Don) C. Gagliardi passed away on Sunday November 30th in the comfort of his home. Don was born on October 15th, 1938. He was the first-born son of Dominic and Josephine Gagliardi. In his early years he and his family lived in San Jose where he attended Willow Glen High School. After graduating, Don entered the Mount St. Joseph Carmelite Monastery where he became a Brother in the Catholic Church. Upon much reflection Don felt his gifts were better utilized outside of the monastic life where he could share his love for his faith to others in a broader setting.
Soon after leaving the monastery he chose a career in Real Estate where he met his beloved wife Patricia (Patti). From the moment they met the two were inseparable and they shared 42 beautiful years of marriage together. Don continued to educate himself in Catholic Theology and Prophecy throughout his life. His knowledge, insight and teachings in this area of expertise were extraordinary. Don incorporated his Love for his faith through his gifted musical and vocal talents. Anyone who was fortunate to spend time with him walked away feeling uplifted and hopeful for a better day. Don dedicated his life to his wife Patti, his faith and to his strong devotion to Our Blessed Mother. He is survived by his wife Patti, his son Kevin and wife (Margie), his daughter Kathy and husband (Neil), siblings Joseph Gagliardi, Donna Minardi and Shirley Gagliardi-Ruzzo along with a plentitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and Godchildren. Don was an angel sent to us for a brief time from heaven and has been called back home. His presence here is dearly missed, however we take great comfort knowing we have an angel praying for us all in Heaven.
A Memorial Mass service will be held on Sat. February 1st at 11:30 am at Queen of Apostles Church in San Jose.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020