Donald Griffin

August 11, 1938 – May 5, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Don Edward Griffin, 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Reared in Felton as the youngest of two boys born to George Edward & Patricia Mildred (Williams) Griffin, he was a lifelong resident of Santa Cruz County, graduated from Holy Cross School in 1957, served his country as a member of the National Guard, and, after attending barber college, worked as a very popular barber in the area for 48 years. He loved to fish, particularly for trout at Eagle Lake in Lassen County, and took many trips there with his wife Linda, and they loved to crisscross the country together in their fifth wheel trailer. A hot rodder himself as a young man, he loved vintage cars including his pride and joy, a 1939 Chevy, and he participated in dozens of car shows while belonging to several hot rod clubs. His other pastime loves included wheeling and dealing at swap meets and yard sales, golfing at De Lavaega with his old-timers group and following the pros on TV, and, win or lose, supporting the Giants and 49ers. "Griff," as friends called him, was a man of "old school values and a car guy to boot. One of the good guys, for sure." He is survived by his wife of nearly 38 years, Linda Rothrock; his three children Renée (Scot) Siden of Sacramento, Jennifer (Jim) Phillips of Santa Cruz, and Mark (Sophia) Griffin of Elk Grove, Calif.; two step-children Erik (Jannae) Rothrock of Folsom, and Kelley Valentine of Antelope, Calif.; and nine grandchildren Kyle & Owen Siden, Cassidy & Colby Phillips, Isabella & Olivia Griffin, and Austin, Mackenzie, & Ellie Rothrock. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Gordon, and first wife Vicki (Venturini) Blanchette. A celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Don's name to the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter, 1001 Rodriguez St., S.C. 95062.





