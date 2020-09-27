Donald McClishMarch 17, 1933 - August 16, 2020FeltonDon McClish was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He passed away quietly August 16th at his home in Felton from cancer. He was 87.Don and his twin brother, Denny, were born March 17, 1933, in Healdsburg, CA. They were the sons of Leonard and Alice McClish. He grew up on a prune ranch and spent many summers into his adulthood working on the ranch. He attended a one room schoolhouse, where his graduating 8th grade class had 5 students!After graduating from Healdsburg High School, he received his AA from Northrop Institute of Technology. Don attained his BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering by going to night school after starting his family. While working for Northrop, he received his draft greeting and joined the Navy. He was stationed on the USS Curtiss, which took him to Eniwetok Atoll, New Zealand, and Antarctica. After his discharge, he went to work for Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, where he met the love of his life, Yvonne. He worked at Lockheed's Test Base in Santa Cruz for 9 years, then 23 years in Sunnyvale as a design engineer.In 1961, Don designed and helped build the McClish family home in Felton, where he raised his four children. He loved camping and water skiing with family and friends at Lake Shasta. In later years, he traded the ski boat for a fishing boat, and enjoyed spending the fall months at Eagle Lake. His most cherished trip was to Alaska for 3 months, to fish for salmon and to dig clams, coming home with many cases of salmon and clams that they smoked and canned.Don and Yvonne were very involved with the early Felton 4-H club, both being community club leaders and Don, the rabbit project leader. Together they started a recycling program through 4-H. He also helped his children raise dairy goats, sheep, and rabbits. Don also coached SLV little league baseball for many years.Don's greatest virtue was patience, as exhibited by teaching his kids and friends how to waterski or his grandkids how to fish. He was a man of few words, but just when you thought he wasn't paying attention, his subtle remarks had you in stitches. He loved getting together with former coworkers and friends, telling stories about work or childhood. In recent years, you may have known him as "the walnut man." He was loved by all who knew him and will be remembered for his gentleness, kindness, and willingness to help others.Sorely missing him are his wife of 61 years, Yvonne, his sons, Kevin (Diane) and Michael, daughters Kathy (Pat) and Sheryl (John), ten grandchildren and four nieces. Calli misses him too! He is predeceased by his brother, Denny.A Celebration of Life will be set in the future when we can safely gather together and share our memories of Don. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Don's name to Hospice, your local fire departments or any organization helping fire victims, or San Agustin Catholic Church.