Donald Michael Burke, Jr.

May 20, 1926 - Mar. 18, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Donald M. Burke, passed away peacefully on March 18,2019 in Santa Cruz County. He was 92.

Don was born in Florida on May 20, 1926, the son of Donald Michael Burke, Sr. and Avanelle Collett Burke. He grew up in Canton, Ohio where he attended Timken Vocational High School and Kent State University. He served in the U.S. Airforce from 1944 to 1946. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Diane Heck. After the birth of their first son, Don and Diane headed to California to raise their family and seek better job opportunities. There he began his career in the Aerospace Industry and followed many professional advancements throughout California.

Don was a hardworking and proud family man, who was characterized as a "true gentleman", genuine, sincere, an "amazing man". In his early retirement he enjoyed camping and traveling in his RV with his wife Diane. In later years he loved attending his great grandchildren's sporting events and hanging out with his dog Jojo!

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Diane L. (Heck) Burke on April 26, 2014. His survivors include his son, Donald M. Burke, III and his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Jennifer Pederson and her husband, Barr; son, Greg Burke and his wife Karrie; granddaughter, Andria Cruts and her husband, Dave; grandson, Josh Pederson and his wife, Kristine; grandson, Donald "Michael" Burke, IV. and his wife Lindsay; grandson, Ryan Burke; granddaughter, Nicolette Reeves and her husband, Jeremiah; granddaughter, Lauren Barney. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren.

Private family services will be held June 22, 2019 in Santa Maria, California. Arrangements are under the direction of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel. To express your condolences or share a memory with Don's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr. Scotts Valley, CA 95066.





