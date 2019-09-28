|
|
Donald "Don" Montgomery
January 21, 1943 - September 9, 2019
Hanalei, HI
Long-time Aptos resident, Donald "Don" Thomas Montgomery, 76, passed away at his home in Hanalei, Hawaii on September 9, 2019. He was born in Long Beach, California on January 21, 1943 to Jack and Wilma Montgomery, and retired to Hanalei Bay, Kauai, after spending over 35 years as a coach and educator with Cabrillo College. Don was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, former Gault Elementary school teacher Melsena Montgomery. He is survived by his sons, Pete (Ann) and Michael Montgomery; three grandchildren that were the light of his life (Grace, Meredith, and J.T.); brothers Richard "Dick" Montgomery and Mike Montgomery, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private celebrations of life were held.
After excelling as a football star at Millikan High School in Long Beach, CA, becoming an All-Conference two-way player at Long Beach State University and a brief professional career, Don started his coaching and teaching career at Poly High School in Long Beach. In 1968, he was hired at Cabrillo College as a PE instructor, Head Wrestling Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the football team. During his tenure as Defensive Coordinator, Cabrillo teams won multiple Coast Conference Championships and the Northern California Championship in 1979. In 1986, he became the Head Football Coach and remained in that position until transitioning in 1989 to a leadership role as Division Chair of the HPER Division. He also assumed the role of Head Golf Coach for 6 years after finishing his football coaching career. Coach Montgomery was respected as an outstanding teacher, coach and mentor for his players, many of whom went on to play collegiate and professional football. He retired from Cabrillo in 2002, moving to the islands shortly after that.
Not only will he be remembered as a tremendous athlete, fierce competitor, dedicated coach and trusted leader, he is also celebrated as a loving husband who cared for his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years through her struggle with ALS. As a father and grandfather, he will be remembered as the loving grandfather who taught Grace to drive, followed all of Meredith's soccer games and was JT's biggest cheerleader, whether it was during one of his stage performances or on the playing field. He was a loyal friend and golfing buddy with a quick wit and kind word and as a man with an overwhelming love for all of his four-legged companions – often referring to his dogs as his best friend. He is terribly missed but we take comfort that he is reunited in Heaven with the love of his life.
View the online memorial for Donald "Don" Montgomery
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019