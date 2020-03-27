|
Donald R. Steele
May 8, 1936 - March 14, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
Donald (Don) passed away peacefully in his home in Scotts Valley, CA. Don was a native of California born in San Leandro, and raised in San Mateo. He earned an AA degree in Electronics from The College of San Mateo and later earned a BS in Business from the College of Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont. He worked at various firms in Palo Alto and Silicon Valley area; his longest tenure was in Watkins-Johnson.
Because of his love for cars, he decided to go into business for himself and started a franchise of MAACO in Palo Alto. He made his business thrive and ran it until his retirement.
He loved camping with the family around the western states and Canada. After retirement he enjoyed traveling in the motorhome throughout North America and experiencing what it had to offer. His easy-going demeanor and sly wit will be missed.
His family was important to him and he is survived by his wife of sixty years, Arlene; his sons Robert (Cindy); Michael (Dee); and William (Ann); and his grandchildren, Shaun, Kellie, Chelsie, Kylie and Regan.
Donations in Don's memory can be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or a .
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. If you would like to send your condolences to Don's family, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2020