1/1
Donn A. Allen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donn A. Allen
Oct. 24, 1935 - Nov. 25, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Donn Allen, son of Roy and Pearl Allen, passed away on 11/25/2020, after a life of contemplation and commitment to his family. He was a very kind man that everyone loved to be around.
Donn was born in Huntington Park, CA. and met his wife at a Holliston Ave Methodist Church Beach Party. They lived in Southern California until finally moving north to Pacific Grove and then to Santa Cruz to be close to his son and son's family.
Donn Allen graduated with a Bachelor's degree with honors from Caltech in 1957, and then completed his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1958 focusing on physics, mathematics, and philosophy. He was a specialist in electro-optical systems, which included physics and high-level mathematics. He loved collecting shells, rocks, and the Rubaiyats Of Omar Khayyam. He had a love of philosophy which allowed him to support his son's philosophical pursuits. In the early years, he and his wife Joanne enjoyed bike riding, and camping.
Donn is survived by his son Michael; Grandon's Dayne, and Brandon, and step-grandson Jonathan. Donn will be cremated and his ashes will be comingled with his wife's and put into the ocean to rest.


View the online memorial for Donn A. Allen



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved