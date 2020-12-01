Donn A. AllenOct. 24, 1935 - Nov. 25, 2020Resident of Santa CruzDonn Allen, son of Roy and Pearl Allen, passed away on 11/25/2020, after a life of contemplation and commitment to his family. He was a very kind man that everyone loved to be around.Donn was born in Huntington Park, CA. and met his wife at a Holliston Ave Methodist Church Beach Party. They lived in Southern California until finally moving north to Pacific Grove and then to Santa Cruz to be close to his son and son's family.Donn Allen graduated with a Bachelor's degree with honors from Caltech in 1957, and then completed his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1958 focusing on physics, mathematics, and philosophy. He was a specialist in electro-optical systems, which included physics and high-level mathematics. He loved collecting shells, rocks, and the Rubaiyats Of Omar Khayyam. He had a love of philosophy which allowed him to support his son's philosophical pursuits. In the early years, he and his wife Joanne enjoyed bike riding, and camping.Donn is survived by his son Michael; Grandon's Dayne, and Brandon, and step-grandson Jonathan. Donn will be cremated and his ashes will be comingled with his wife's and put into the ocean to rest.