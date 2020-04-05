|
Donna Kay Creecy
Aug. 22, 1936 - March 31, 2020
57 Year Resident
of Santa Cruz
A private committal ceremony is planned for Donna Creecy who passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, she married her high school sweetheart, the Rev. Bill Creecy, in 1954 and accompanied him to Aurora, Illinois. They moved to Santa Cruz in 1963. Donna loved the Lord, and faithfully served Him with her husband as he pastored the First Advent Christian Church on 26th Avenue for nineteen years.
Donna was employed as office manager of the Campbell Soup Company Pacific Mushroom Farm in Pescadero, with a career that spanned over 32 years. She truly enjoyed the many friendships that she made along the way, as her colleagues will fondly remember her for her loyalty and dedication.
In her mid-retirement years, Donna served as the director for the Daily Bread Food Pantry. She enjoyed attending Vintage Faith Church with her daughter. Donna was an avid reader, loved concerts and the theatre, and was a very talented flower arranger. She was an accomplished traveler, and her daughter will forever cherish the memories of their travels together.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Kay Creecy of Santa Cruz, and was preceded in death by her infant brother and sister, Jack Gene and Gayle Aleta Johnigan. Donna will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery beside her husband, Rev. Bill G. Creecy who preceded her in death in 1997.
A memorial service will be announced later and held at Vintage Faith Church. Any kind acts of charity in Donna's memory can be directed to Vintage Faith Church.
