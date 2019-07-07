Donna Raposa

June 10, 1956 - June 28, 2019

Capitola

On Friday, June 28th, Captain Donna Marie Raposa, loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 63. Her sons, Eric and Michael Kerkhof, as well as her mother, Julia Tessenear, will carry on her legacy of kindness, altruism and love.

Donna was born in Cuyahoga County, Ohio on June 10th, 1956 to John Diaz Raposa and Julie Wanda Sliva. Her parents soon moved the family to Los Alamitos, CA where she would enjoy the remainder of her childhood. She was always a competitive athlete, who competed in multiple Junior Olympics events, trained under Olympic Gold Medalist Greta Andersen, and was active in many sports throughout high school. She nurtured her passion for education at Los Alamitos High School and proceeded to graduate in 1974.

Donna soon enlisted in the Army Medical Reserve where she would complete her basic training at Fort Jackson in Mississippi. Donna was stationed all over the world from Hawaii to Germany. She eventually specialized in psychological operations and was promoted to Captain, before receiving an honorable discharge as she was expecting her first son, Eric. By that time, Donna had moved to Pacifica, where she finished her military career.

While she was still in the Army Reserve, Donna began devoting her home to help youth in need by hosting group homes for many years. As her military service to her country neared an end, her focus shifted to helping others. Donna soon enrolled in a Master's Degree program for clinical psychology at John F. Kennedy University, and proceeded to graduate in December of 1987. On July 20th, 1988, Donna brought her first child into the world. She eventually moved with her husband, Dennis Kerkhof, to Aptos to begin her next stage of life. There, she worked for the city of Santa Cruz within Youth Services to continue to improve others' lives. On December 13th, 1990, her second and final child, Michael was born.

Donna Raposa soon opened her own private practice as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in Aptos, where she successfully ran a business for over 25 years. After 9/11, she often found herself helping veterans who had post-traumatic stress disorder. She used her years of education and experience as a military officer to better the lives of those who sought help. Donna eventually served as the president of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists and was a volunteer for the Red Cross for over 20 years. At the age of 61, she graduated Cum Laude with her Doctorate in Psychology for the state of California.

Donna Marie Raposa thrived as a mother to her two sons. She devoted her life to them and ensured they were constantly taken care of. Donna was a protective, fun, and proud mom. She was constantly taking her children around the world on hikes, beach and camping adventures and passed her love of the outdoors to them. Donna cherished every opportunity she had as a mother.

Her boys, Eric and Michael Kerkhof will strive every day to be more like their mother, and to continue the legacy she started for them. Donna will be forever remembered as a woman who loved all and devoted her life to others. Donna Marie Raposa will never be forgotten and will be forever missed.

Donna Marie Raposa's life will be remembered at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Aptos, CA. The memorial service will take place on Monday, July 15th, at 11am.





View the online memorial for Donna Raposa Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 7, 2019