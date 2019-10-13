|
Doris Fleming
Oct. 22, 1943 - Sept. 10, 2019
Watsonville
Doris Fleming passed away at the age of 75 on September 10, 2019 with all her children by her side after a well fought battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was born in Calipatria, CA October 22, 1943 to Edwin and Josephine Bosworth. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Fleming, on April 20, 1962 who preceded her in death in 2001.
She was devoted to helping others. She spent many years working for the Alliance Against Family Violence as an Advocate. After Retirement she spent every Wednesday working at St. Francis Catholic Kitchen feeding the homeless. This was her passion until her illness made it impossible to continue.
She leaves behind a family who will miss her terribly. Children; Annette Heath, Michelle O'Neill, Jim Fleming, Renee Fleming, and Tracy Fleming. 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on October 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church 2402 Cabrillo College Dr. Soquel, CA 95073. Please join us immediately after the service to celebrate Doris' Life at the Seascape Golf Club 610 Clubhouse Dr. Aptos, CA 95003. .
Doris requested that in Lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Francis Catholic kitchen 205 Mora St. Santa Cruz, Ca.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019