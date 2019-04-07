Doris Frances Ray

April 16, 1926 - April 1, 2019

Resident of Ben Lomond

Doris Frances Ray, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Ben Lomond on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1926 in San Francisco. Doris spent her childhood in Ben Lomond, before returning to San Francisco in 1937.

She graduated from Polytechnic High School in San Francisco during the war years. She fondly remembered walking across the Golden Gate Bridge the day it opened and attending the 1939 World's Faire at Treasure Island. She lived in California for her whole life, with the exception of two wonderful years in Japan, where her husband was stationed with the Navy.

As well as spending numerous years as a mother and homemaker, Doris worked as a legal secretary for various law offices, as well as many years with the County of Santa Cruz in the Office of the Public Guardian. She retired in 1991.

Doris was a 75 year member of the Order of Eastern Star and an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends in the bridge group at the Senior Center at Highlands Park. Doris was a wonderful cook and exceptional seamstress, and created many beautiful pieces of needlework over the years. A lifelong baseball fan, she followed the Giants ever since they moved to San Francisco, watching her first games with her father at Seal Stadium. She also loved to grow beautiful flowers.

She is preceded in death by her first son, Thomas Kay, who passed in 1963. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Donald J. Ray, her son Paul Ray, her daughter Donna Kemper (Daniel), and her granddaughters: Kristine Kemper and Rebecca Kemper.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 2500 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial fund in her honor at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church.

If you would like to offer condolences to Doris' family, share your memories and light a candle in her honor please visit www.scmemorial.com.





