Doris Laverne "Dukie" Klein
1923 - 2020
Doris "Dukie" Laverne Klein
July 20, 1923 ~ Aug. 4, 2020
Aptos, CA
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Doris (Dukie) Klein died peacefully at her home in Aptos at the age of 97.
Dukie loved and cherished her family and friends and was always so happy to spend time with them. She especially loved her time in Lake Tahoe and could often be found at her favorite slot machine! She was one lucky lady! Dukie possessed endless style and wisdom and was loved more than life by all that knew her. So many nicknames and so much love, she was often referred to as Mama, Grammy, Duke, Dukester, Grams, and Tinker...We love you More FOREVER!
Dukie was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, her brother, and sister and by her one and only love of 50 years, her husband Teddy. She is survived by daughters; Anita Hagins and Sally Barney, four grandchildren; Craig, Jeb, Kayse, Sara, and eight great-grandchildren; Noah, Jonah, Emma, Caroline, TJ, Mason, Finn, and Charlotte.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.


View the online memorial for Doris "Dukie" Laverne Klein



Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
