Doris "Dukie" Laverne KleinJuly 20, 1923 ~ Aug. 4, 2020Aptos, CAOn Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Doris (Dukie) Klein died peacefully at her home in Aptos at the age of 97.Dukie loved and cherished her family and friends and was always so happy to spend time with them. She especially loved her time in Lake Tahoe and could often be found at her favorite slot machine! She was one lucky lady! Dukie possessed endless style and wisdom and was loved more than life by all that knew her. So many nicknames and so much love, she was often referred to as Mama, Grammy, Duke, Dukester, Grams, and Tinker...We love you More FOREVER!Dukie was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, her brother, and sister and by her one and only love of 50 years, her husband Teddy. She is survived by daughters; Anita Hagins and Sally Barney, four grandchildren; Craig, Jeb, Kayse, Sara, and eight great-grandchildren; Noah, Jonah, Emma, Caroline, TJ, Mason, Finn, and Charlotte.Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.