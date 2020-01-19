|
|
Doris Smitherum Gerbosi
Nov. 20, 1936 - Dec. 16, 2019
Aptos
Doris Smitherum Gerbosi died peacefully of cancer at her home in Aptos, CA. She was born Doris Marie Sutherland on Nov. 20, 1936 in Houston, Texas. Orphaned at an early age, she moved to San Jose, CA at age 14 to care for her sister's four children. Doris married, raised two sons, and helped build and manage two motels near the Santa Cruz Boardwalk.
Doris was a longtime Santa Cruz fixture. She loved the arts. A gifted painter, her art was often on display throughout the community and given as treasured gifts to family and friends. She had a passion for collectables and made many friends among the local flea market and antique dealers. Doris and her husband studied the game of pool; he boasted she was the best senior woman player in Santa Cruz!
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Scott Smitherum, her parents, Ruth and Maurice Sutherland, her brothers, Richard and Eugene Sutherland, and her sister, Pat Sutherland Burton. Doris is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Gerbosi, and her loving son, Todd Smitherum. Doris was cherished by many nephews, nieces, and their children. She never forgot to acknowledge a birthday with lottery tickets. Known for her style, beauty, and signature leopard print outfits, she was admired for her priceless humor, sage advice, and ability to handle life's obstacle with exceptional grace. Heaven is richer and Earth poorer for her loss. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Doris' life by donating to Santa Cruz Hospice.
View the online memorial for Doris Smitherum Gerbosi
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020