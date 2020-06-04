Dorothy A. SpinettiMar. 27, 1921-Jun 1, 2020Resident of Santa CruzDorothy Aline Spinetti Passed away on June 1, 2020 at Westwind Memory Care in Santa Cruz. She was 99. Bonn Dorothy Aline Stevens on March 27, 1921, the youngest of five children of Charles R. Stevens and Aline Fischer Stevens. She was born in Waterville, New York. When she was two the family moved to Akron, Colorado and shortly thereafter to Aromas, California.Dorothy graduated from Watsonville High School, class of 1939 and attended Heald Business College. On May 29, 1941 she married Harvey Asmussen, Jr. Two years later Harvey was drafted in the Army and Dorothy worked for Pacific Bridge Co in Alameda for three years as a part of the war effort. She later worked for Davis Auto Parts and then as office manager for Spectra-Mat for eighteen years until her retirement. In 1980 She married Fumie "Jim" Spinetti who she knew from her high school days.She was a member of the Santa Cruz Genealogy Society and the D.A.R.Dorothy is survived by her son, Chris Asmussen and his wife Linda Carter of Santa Cruz; three grandchildren, Tricia Davis, Stacey Stillian and Kenneth Asmussen; she is also survived by six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Asmussen, Jr. In 1979 and her husband Fumie Spinetti in 2011.At Dorothy's request, no services will be held. A private cremation is under the care of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel.