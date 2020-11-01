1/2
Dorothy Ellen Dunham
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ellen Dunham
October 25, 1922 ~ October 23, 2020
74-year Resident of Santa Cruz
Dorothy lived in Santa Cruz since the end of World War II. She married Richard Dunham of Santa Cruz, after his combat experience and moved to Boca Raton, Florida, where Rich taught Radar School and Dorothy was secretary to a colonel who warehoused bomber engines. Before marrying, she worked for the War Production Board in San Francisco, finding and expediting steel for ship building. Her father was an electrical engineer building ships on Mare Island. The Dunham family she became part of has lived across from The Castle/ Seabright Beach full time since 1930. Dot and Rich left College of Pacific where Rich was a football star, to join the war effort after Pearl Harbor. Dorothy worked in UCSC Graduate School Admissions. After Rich passed, she had a thirty year plus great love affair with Norm Engle. Dot loved rooting for the 49ers. Dorothy was a contributing member of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. She was a sweet, wonderful mother, auntie and friend who will be missed by many, especially her son Larry.


View the online memorial for Dorothy Ellen Dunham



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Go Niners!
Love you forever mom!!!
Larry Dunham
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved