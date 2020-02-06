|
|
Dorothy Fialho
April 16, 1938 - January 31, 2020
Charleston, Arkansas
Dorothy Lorraine Fialho, who resided in Charleston, Arkansas, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at her home. She was born April 16, 1938, in Danville, Arkansas, to the late David Leon Johnson and Lillian Inez (Burrows) Johnson. She was 81 years old. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Johnson.
Dorothy was the owner and operator of The Beauty Bank in San Jose, California, for many years, where she retired as a cosmetologist and cosmetology instructor. After her retirement, she and her husband, Richard, enjoyed traveling. She was an avid golfer and gardener, and she loved to cook. Dorothy loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greenwood, Arkansas. Dorothy will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8th, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, Richard Walter Fialho; a son, David Crain and wife Christine of Phoenix, Arizona; a daughter, Pamela Crain of Santa Cruz, California; a step-daughter, Janet Silva and husband Rick of Los Banos, California; a sister, Margaret Sanders and husband Dennis of Paris, Arkansas; a brother, Ken Johnson and wife Carol of Paris, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Stephen Osborn, Rhiannon Ward, Aja Mahan, and Ian Crain; one step-granddaughter, Cassie Bohr; six great-grandchildren, Logan Crain, Madeline Crain, Ella Crain, Arthur Ward, Obe Ward, and Lydia Osborn; three step-great-grandchildren, Bella Villanueva, Sadie Bohr, and Cal Bohr.
Pallbearers are James Johnson, Heath Johnson, Rhiannon Crain, Aja Mahan, Ian Crain, and Cassie Bohr.
The family will visit with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for Dorothy Fialho
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2020