I first met Doug when he came to Sunshine Villa to live and I would see him for the next four years. He loved his manicures that I would give him. He would blush when I would tell him he had the most beautiful nails that any woman would die for and hands. Doug was a very soft spoken, private gentleman with a quirky sense of humor. He loved to chat about Religion and would discuss his daily life happenings there and loved his chocolate cream cake from the Buttery and his Zingers I would bring on my visits. He never had a bad word about
anyone. We would talk Opera and art and he always loved hearing about my family. I will miss his sweet smile and gentle voice. He will not be forgotten but kept close in heart and prayers. Rest In Peace my dear friend!
Antonia
Douglas Don Johnson
July 8, 1952 - May 24, 2020
Santa Cruz
Douglas D. Johnson was born to proud parents William and Jacquelin Johnson in Santa Cruz on July 8, 1952. He was a one year old baby when his mother passed away and was raised by his grandparents Elmer and Elizabeth Stockdale in Saratoga, CA until his father re-married to Jean Johnson of Santa Cruz in 1962.
Childhood was full of camping and trout fishing trips in Oregon and the California coast with his sister and all 4 grandparents. Getting up close and personal with the deer at Big Basin Redwoods State Park was always a highlight, in addition to spending time on an uncle's ranch in eastern Oregon.
Doug was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School, and he went on to receive an A.A. degree from Cabrillo College and B.A. degree in politics from UC Santa Cruz with honors.
Following graduation in 1974, Doug dove into research, writing and presentation of info to the public and publications, starting with civic work for the County Board of Supervisors and then beginning Christian studies of the New Testament. In 1983 Doug began his career at Seagate Technology, lasting many years and making many longtime friends that he stayed in touch with.
Doug will always be remembered as a supportive and loyal friend. From his time living with the "Olive Street Gang" while in college to his time at Seagate, he cherished his relationships with his high school "buddies" and his work colleagues. He loved reminiscing about his ill-fated cross country trip in a 1966 VW bug with three Santa Cruz High friends that involved mechanical breakdowns, leaping lizards in the Texas heat and lots of shared laughter. While Doug could be studious and quiet, he loved to laugh and share his quirky sense of humor with one and all. He also loved music which ranged from playing saxophone in school through his scoring free tickets on the radio to rock concerts. Sadly, our world has grown a little quieter with Doug's passing.
Doug is survived by his sister Diane Johnson of San Diego and stepmother Jean L. Johnson of Santa Cruz. Donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org).
View the online memorial for Douglas Don Johnson
July 8, 1952 - May 24, 2020
Santa Cruz
Douglas D. Johnson was born to proud parents William and Jacquelin Johnson in Santa Cruz on July 8, 1952. He was a one year old baby when his mother passed away and was raised by his grandparents Elmer and Elizabeth Stockdale in Saratoga, CA until his father re-married to Jean Johnson of Santa Cruz in 1962.
Childhood was full of camping and trout fishing trips in Oregon and the California coast with his sister and all 4 grandparents. Getting up close and personal with the deer at Big Basin Redwoods State Park was always a highlight, in addition to spending time on an uncle's ranch in eastern Oregon.
Doug was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School, and he went on to receive an A.A. degree from Cabrillo College and B.A. degree in politics from UC Santa Cruz with honors.
Following graduation in 1974, Doug dove into research, writing and presentation of info to the public and publications, starting with civic work for the County Board of Supervisors and then beginning Christian studies of the New Testament. In 1983 Doug began his career at Seagate Technology, lasting many years and making many longtime friends that he stayed in touch with.
Doug will always be remembered as a supportive and loyal friend. From his time living with the "Olive Street Gang" while in college to his time at Seagate, he cherished his relationships with his high school "buddies" and his work colleagues. He loved reminiscing about his ill-fated cross country trip in a 1966 VW bug with three Santa Cruz High friends that involved mechanical breakdowns, leaping lizards in the Texas heat and lots of shared laughter. While Doug could be studious and quiet, he loved to laugh and share his quirky sense of humor with one and all. He also loved music which ranged from playing saxophone in school through his scoring free tickets on the radio to rock concerts. Sadly, our world has grown a little quieter with Doug's passing.
Doug is survived by his sister Diane Johnson of San Diego and stepmother Jean L. Johnson of Santa Cruz. Donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org).
View the online memorial for Douglas Don Johnson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 31, 2020.