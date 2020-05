Douglas Don JohnsonJuly 8, 1952 - May 24, 2020Santa CruzDouglas D. Johnson was born to proud parents William and Jacquelin Johnson in Santa Cruz on July 8, 1952. He was a one year old baby when his mother passed away and was raised by his grandparents Elmer and Elizabeth Stockdale in Saratoga, CA until his father re-married to Jean Johnson of Santa Cruz in 1962.Childhood was full of camping and trout fishing trips in Oregon and the California coast with his sister and all 4 grandparents. Getting up close and personal with the deer at Big Basin Redwoods State Park was always a highlight, in addition to spending time on an uncle's ranch in eastern Oregon.Doug was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School, and he went on to receive an A.A. degree from Cabrillo College and B.A. degree in politics from UC Santa Cruz with honors.Following graduation in 1974, Doug dove into research, writing and presentation of info to the public and publications, starting with civic work for the County Board of Supervisors and then beginning Christian studies of the New Testament. In 1983 Doug began his career at Seagate Technology, lasting many years and making many longtime friends that he stayed in touch with.Doug will always be remembered as a supportive and loyal friend. From his time living with the "Olive Street Gang" while in college to his time at Seagate, he cherished his relationships with his high school "buddies" and his work colleagues. He loved reminiscing about his ill-fated cross country trip in a 1966 VW bug with three Santa Cruz High friends that involved mechanical breakdowns, leaping lizards in the Texas heat and lots of shared laughter. While Doug could be studious and quiet, he loved to laugh and share his quirky sense of humor with one and all. He also loved music which ranged from playing saxophone in school through his scoring free tickets on the radio to rock concerts. Sadly, our world has grown a little quieter with Doug's passing.Doug is survived by his sister Diane Johnson of San Diego and stepmother Jean L. Johnson of Santa Cruz. Donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation ( Parkinson.org ).