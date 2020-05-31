I first met Doug when he came to Sunshine Villa to live and I would see him for the next four years. He loved his manicures that I would give him. He would blush when I would tell him he had the most beautiful nails that any woman would die for and hands. Doug was a very soft spoken, private gentleman with a quirky sense of humor. He loved to chat about Religion and would discuss his daily life happenings there and loved his chocolate cream cake from the Buttery and his Zingers I would bring on my visits. He never had a bad word about

anyone. We would talk Opera and art and he always loved hearing about my family. I will miss his sweet smile and gentle voice. He will not be forgotten but kept close in heart and prayers. Rest In Peace my dear friend!

Antonia

Antonia Barros

Friend