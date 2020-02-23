|
Douglas Scott McCormack
May 1950 - February 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Douglas passed away peacefully in his home this month after a long struggle with cancer. He was born and went to school in San Jose. He moved to Santa Cruz in 1968 to be at the beach. He loved the beach life and the ocean. He worked in the carbonic industry and the court system for many years and then retired.
He loved the day to day conversations and going-ons, and most especially loved visiting with his friends and family. He was a great home chef and loved to gather with friends for impromptu get-togethers. He loved his pets, and would adopt strays whenever they arrived. You might remember his German Shepard, King, together they frequented the harbor daily.
Doug would always say, "Don't forget to enjoy today and smile, see you soon." He will be greatly missed.
Doug is survived by his wife of 40 years, Christine; his siblings, Robin, Ronald and Patrick; many sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews, and family friends.
A family service will be held later this Spring.
