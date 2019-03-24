Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Pacific Cultural Center
1307 Seabright Ave
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Stanbridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Stanbridge


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Stanbridge Obituary
Douglas Stanbridge
Aug. 7, 1943 - Feb. 23, 2019
Santa Cruz
Douglas Murray Stanbridge, a long-time resident of Santa Cruz, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 75. Doug, an only child, was born in San Jose, CA to Donald H. Stanbridge and Janetta R. Stanbridge. He never married.
Doug grew up on the peninsula and attended San Jose State University, where he completed his BA and MBA degrees. He worked for a number of companies, including Waddell & Reed and IBM.
Doug was an excellent athlete and completed a number of major marathons. He also enjoyed and taught swing dancing for many years. Doug was an avid bowler, and very proud of a perfect 300 game he bowled in his sixties! He used his passion for both running and bowling to help raise funds and bring awareness to local causes including Special Olympics, Santa Cruz Peace Day, and Women Care.
Though Doug had no immediate family, for the past 25 years he was an active member of Team Samurai, a men's group devoted to community service and mutual support.
Doug was a compassionate member of our community and will be missed. Please honor his memory by donating time or money to a cause you care about. You are invited to a celebration of Doug's life Sunday, April 14, from 1:30 to 3:30, at Pacific Cultural Center, 1307 Seabright Ave, in Santa Cruz.


View the online memorial for Douglas Stanbridge
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.