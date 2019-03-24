Douglas Stanbridge

Aug. 7, 1943 - Feb. 23, 2019

Santa Cruz

Douglas Murray Stanbridge, a long-time resident of Santa Cruz, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 75. Doug, an only child, was born in San Jose, CA to Donald H. Stanbridge and Janetta R. Stanbridge. He never married.

Doug grew up on the peninsula and attended San Jose State University, where he completed his BA and MBA degrees. He worked for a number of companies, including Waddell & Reed and IBM.

Doug was an excellent athlete and completed a number of major marathons. He also enjoyed and taught swing dancing for many years. Doug was an avid bowler, and very proud of a perfect 300 game he bowled in his sixties! He used his passion for both running and bowling to help raise funds and bring awareness to local causes including Special Olympics, Santa Cruz Peace Day, and Women Care.

Though Doug had no immediate family, for the past 25 years he was an active member of Team Samurai, a men's group devoted to community service and mutual support.

Doug was a compassionate member of our community and will be missed. Please honor his memory by donating time or money to a cause you care about. You are invited to a celebration of Doug's life Sunday, April 14, from 1:30 to 3:30, at Pacific Cultural Center, 1307 Seabright Ave, in Santa Cruz.





View the online memorial for Douglas Stanbridge Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary